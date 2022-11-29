U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

