U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 980 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,008 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,384 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,455,000 after acquiring an additional 260,200 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

