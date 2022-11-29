U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $635,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,266,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after buying an additional 618,858 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 152,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after buying an additional 129,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $177.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.91.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

