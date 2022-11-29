U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,180 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 238,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 58,169 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

