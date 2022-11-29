U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IYH stock opened at $282.94 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.