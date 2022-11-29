U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,756 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

