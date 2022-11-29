U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $573,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $637,000.

WOPEY opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

