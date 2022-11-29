U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,997 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Stock Performance
Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.