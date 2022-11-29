U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,997 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings Company Profile

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

