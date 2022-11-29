Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Monroe Capital worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Price Performance

MRCC stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,990.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

About Monroe Capital

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.