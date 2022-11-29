U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,887 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BBN opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

