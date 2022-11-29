U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,887 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
NYSE BBN opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.