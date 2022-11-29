U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 177.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

