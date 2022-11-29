U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SKYY opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $111.79.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

