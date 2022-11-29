U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.62.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $253.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

