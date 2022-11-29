U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

