U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. Barclays decreased their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.3 %

About Sanofi

Shares of SNY stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.