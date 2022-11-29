U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43.

