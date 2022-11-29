Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $268.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.67%.

SCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

