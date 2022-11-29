U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 135.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Coupang by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,937,000 after acquiring an additional 906,883 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Coupang by 151.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,106,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,034 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Macquarie started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

