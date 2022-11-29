U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,111,000 after buying an additional 600,915 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,864,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

