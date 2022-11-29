JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 599,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of JD.com worth $50,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JD.com by 157.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in JD.com by 234.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,082 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $94,782,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $80,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.62 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

