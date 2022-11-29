Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,502 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.36% of Xylem worth $50,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

