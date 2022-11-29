Genetron (GTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 127.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Genetron has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genetron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genetron during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genetron by 86.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genetron by 18.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

