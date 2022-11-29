Genetron (GTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 127.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Genetron has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $11.15.
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.
