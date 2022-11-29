Credit Suisse AG Has $49.75 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,556 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of CMS Energy worth $49,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,117,000 after acquiring an additional 296,933 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,344,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,735,000 after acquiring an additional 926,658 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

