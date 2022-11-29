Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $53,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Amedisys by 17.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.13.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

