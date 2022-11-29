FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,986 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FibroGen worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FibroGen by 71.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 69,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FibroGen by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in FibroGen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About FibroGen

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.