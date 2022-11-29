Credit Suisse AG Has $53.57 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,725 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $53,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,446 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,489,000 after buying an additional 2,143,489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after buying an additional 2,017,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,929,000 after buying an additional 1,261,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

