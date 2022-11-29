Credit Suisse AG Purchases 46,257 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,257 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $48,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $205,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $674,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 289,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,600,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $17,028,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

ZTO stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

