Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,819 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,819 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.94% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $49,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,032 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 78.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 328,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.