Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,093,818 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093,818 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Manulife Financial worth $48,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,616,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,066,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 64,444 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 219,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 45,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

