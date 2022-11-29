Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,131 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Eversource Energy worth $47,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 431,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 59,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

