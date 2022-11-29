Credit Suisse AG Sells 33,536 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $50,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 450,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

