Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,127 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of W.W. Grainger worth $48,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $594.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.