Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,935 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of eBay worth $52,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Down 1.6 %

eBay Dividend Announcement

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

