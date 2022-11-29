Credit Suisse AG Sells 370,305 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,305 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Centene worth $53,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Centene by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

