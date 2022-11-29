Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,522 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.56% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $53,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,499,000 after buying an additional 2,175,844 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,843,000 after buying an additional 873,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after buying an additional 1,713,770 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.