Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,572 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Kellogg worth $54,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on K. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.1 %

Kellogg Announces Dividend

NYSE K opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

