Credit Suisse AG Buys 101,317 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,317 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.28% of Stericycle worth $51,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,371,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 723.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

