SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. SecureWorks has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.70–$0.64 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 64,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

