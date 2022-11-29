B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IDEX were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after buying an additional 226,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 39.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after buying an additional 320,220 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEX Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $231.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

