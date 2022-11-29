Marvell Technology (MRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,403 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 55.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 206,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.