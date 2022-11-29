Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 10,907 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after purchasing an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after buying an additional 332,931 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,135,000 after buying an additional 268,408 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after buying an additional 64,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,509,767. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

