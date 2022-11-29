Credit Suisse AG Has $50.14 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,953 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Sun Life Financial worth $50,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,312,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,963,000 after buying an additional 406,658 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 301,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

