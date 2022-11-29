Credit Suisse AG Purchases 137,322 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,894,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,322 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $51,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 252,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

