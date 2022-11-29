Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 37.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

