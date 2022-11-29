JOANN (JOAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of JOANN stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. JOANN has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JOANN by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
