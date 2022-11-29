Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

About Seagate Technology



Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

