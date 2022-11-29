Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,674,000 after purchasing an additional 514,856 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

