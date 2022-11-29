U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83,848 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

