Seeyond Has $917,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Aflac were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Shares of AFL opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

