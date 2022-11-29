Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Trimmed by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,926,000 after purchasing an additional 569,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

